Earnings Miss: Columbia Sportswear Company Missed EPS By 16% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

As you might know, Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) last week released its latest third-quarter, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$701m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by 16%, coming in at just US$0.94 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:COLM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Columbia Sportswear are now predicting revenues of US$2.92b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 112% to US$4.00. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.97b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.21 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$96.50, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Columbia Sportswear, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$107 and the most bearish at US$81.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Columbia Sportswear's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 15% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.1% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Columbia Sportswear to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Columbia Sportswear. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$96.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Columbia Sportswear going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Columbia Sportswear has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

