Earnings Miss: Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Missed EPS By 42% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) released its second-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.7% to US$14.15 in the past week. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at US$0.19, some 42% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at US$29m. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NasdaqGM:CBAN Earnings and Revenue Growth July 24th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Colony Bankcorp's three analysts is for revenues of US$121.7m in 2022, which would reflect a modest 7.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 25% to US$1.31. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$119.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.54 in 2022. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Colony Bankcorp after the latest results; even though they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a substantial drop in per-share earnings expectations.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$20.92, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Colony Bankcorp at US$23.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$16.75. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Colony Bankcorp's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 16% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 19% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.6% annually. So it's pretty clear that Colony Bankcorp is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$20.92, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Colony Bankcorp analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Colony Bankcorp (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of.

