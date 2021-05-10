Earnings Miss: Cimarex Energy Co. Missed EPS By 29% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Investors in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.7% to close at US$70.66 following the release of its quarterly results. Results overall were not great, with earnings of US$1.25 per share falling drastically short of analyst expectations. Meanwhile revenues hit US$679m and were slightly better than forecasts. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:XEC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

Following the latest results, Cimarex Energy's 13 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.58b in 2021. This would be a major 66% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Cimarex Energy is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$7.77 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.46b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.27 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$83.54, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Cimarex Energy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$118 and the most bearish at US$60.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Cimarex Energy's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 96% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 10.0% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Cimarex Energy is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Cimarex Energy following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cimarex Energy going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Cimarex Energy that you need to be mindful of.

