Earnings Miss: Central Pacific Financial Corp. Missed EPS By 17% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 8.9% to US$13.77 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at US$61m, although statutory earnings per share came in 17% below what the analysts expected, at US$0.24 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:CPF Earnings and Revenue Growth October 31st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Central Pacific Financial's three analysts is for revenues of US$234.3m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to drop 12% to US$1.24 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$232.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.01 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a great increase in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$18.67, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Central Pacific Financial analyst has a price target of US$22.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$15.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Central Pacific Financial's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 19% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.4%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.2% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Central Pacific Financial to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Central Pacific Financial following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Central Pacific Financial. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Central Pacific Financial analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Central Pacific Financial that we have uncovered.

