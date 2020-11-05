Earnings Miss: Avista Corporation Missed EPS By 44% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Results showed a clear earnings miss, with US$273m revenue coming in 9.4% lower than what the analystsexpected. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.07 missed the mark badly, arriving some 44% below what was expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:AVA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Following the latest results, Avista's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.46b in 2021. This would be a meaningful 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 14% to US$2.06. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.46b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.07 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$37.75, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Avista, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$52.00 and the most bearish at US$28.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Avista's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Avista is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 12%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.4% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.2% per year. So it looks like Avista is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$37.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Avista going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Avista (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.