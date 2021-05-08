Earnings Miss: Astec Industries, Inc. Missed EPS By 54% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE), which a week ago released some disappointing quarterly results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$284m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 54%, coming in at just US$0.38 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ASTE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Astec Industries' four analysts is for revenues of US$1.17b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 52% to US$2.35. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.14b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.70 in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a real cut to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$82.33, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Astec Industries analyst has a price target of US$92.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$74.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Astec Industries is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Astec Industries' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 20% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.08% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Astec Industries to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$82.33, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Astec Industries. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Astec Industries going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Astec Industries , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

