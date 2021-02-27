Earnings Miss: Arcosa, Inc. Missed EPS By 9.4% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

It's been a sad week for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA), who've watched their investment drop 13% to US$56.73 in the week since the company reported its annual result. Revenues of US$1.9b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$2.18, missing estimates by 9.4%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:ACA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from five analysts covering Arcosa is for revenues of US$1.88b in 2021, implying a noticeable 2.8% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decline 12% to US$1.95 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.93b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.40 in 2021. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a real cut to earnings per share estimates.

The average price target climbed 5.4% to US$63.75despite the reduced earnings forecasts, suggesting that this earnings impact could be a positive for the stock, once it passes. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Arcosa at US$70.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$48.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 2.8% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 1.2% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.7% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Arcosa is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Arcosa going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see whether Arcosa is carrying too much debt, and whether its balance sheet is healthy, for free on our platform here.

