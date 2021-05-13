Earnings Miss: AppFolio, Inc. Missed EPS By 84% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) filed its first-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.6% to US$123 in the past week. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$79m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 84% to hit US$0.01 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGM:APPF Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for AppFolio from five analysts is for revenues of US$351.2m in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 93% to US$0.32 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$346.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.46 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the large cut to new EPS forecasts.

The average price target fell 8.5% to US$115, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on AppFolio, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$135 and the most bearish at US$105 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the AppFolio's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that AppFolio's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 15% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 26% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 443 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while AppFolio's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for AppFolio. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on AppFolio. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple AppFolio analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for AppFolio (2 are concerning!) that we have uncovered.

