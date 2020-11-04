Earnings Miss: Apartment Investment and Management Company Missed EPS And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

There's been a notable change in appetite for Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) shares in the week since its third-quarter report, with the stock down 12% to US$26.68. Things were not great overall, with a surprise (statutory) loss of US$0.17 per share on revenues of US$215m, even though the analysts had been expecting a profit. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:AIV Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the eleven analysts covering Apartment Investment and Management, is for revenues of US$847.3m in 2021, which would reflect a measurable 4.8% reduction in Apartment Investment and Management's sales over the past 12 months. The company is forecast to report a statutory loss of US$0.12 in 2021, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$849.5m and losses of US$0.091 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Apartment Investment and Management even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a per-share losses.

The consensus price target held steady at US$39.64, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Apartment Investment and Management, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$46.00 and the most bearish at US$34.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 1.3% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 4.8% decline in revenue next year. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the wider industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 6.0% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Apartment Investment and Management to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Apartment Investment and Management's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$39.64, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Apartment Investment and Management going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Apartment Investment and Management is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

