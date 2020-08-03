US Markets
SPX

Earnings, Microsoft boost Wall Street as investors await stimulus

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's U.S. operations and a clutch of upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted sentiment in the absence of a fiscal coronavirus relief deal.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's U.S. operations and a clutch of upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted sentiment in the absence of a fiscal coronavirus relief deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 114.00 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 26,542.32.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 17.14 points, or 0.52%, at 3,288.26. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 103.36 points, or 0.96%, to 10,848.64 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular