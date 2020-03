March 25 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Wednesday despite a number of chipmakers warning of sales hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.