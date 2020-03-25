EARNINGS-Micron beats third-quarter revenue estimate

Micron Technology Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Wednesday despite a number of chipmakers warning of sales hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

March 25 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Wednesday despite a number of chipmakers warning of sales hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Industry peers including Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O and Broadcom Inc AVGO.O have recently pulled their forecasts, citing disruptions in supply chain due to the pandemic.

Shares of Micron were up 5% in extended trading.

The company also said two of its employees had tested positive for the coronavirus, and are receiving medical attention.

The Idaho-based company forecast third-quarter revenue in the range of $4.6 billion to $5.2 billion, the midpoint of which was above analysts' estimates of $4.87 billion.

