Earnings, metal rally spur record high for European stocks

April 15 (Reuters) - European stocks hit a record high on Thursday as a rally in commodity prices lifted miners, while some positive earnings reports offset worries about the pace of COVID-19 vaccination.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.4% in its third session of gains, with miners .SXPP leading the rise. Travel & leisure stocks .SXTP hit a record high earlier in the session.

UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE outperformed as a surge in metals prices lifted shares of companies such as Rio Tinto RIO.L, Anglo American AAL.L and BHP BHPB.L. MET/L

While European stocks have recovered all of its pandemic-induced losses, worries remain about the pace of recovery as the continent's choppy vaccine roll-out hits more trouble.

U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N delayed its COVID-19 shot to Europe and Denmark said it would drop a similar vaccine from AstraZeneca AZN.L over the risk of blood clotting.

"The euro zone economy might lag behind others more than we had expected previously, because of the concerns around AstraZeneca," said Paul Jackson, global head of asset allocation research at Invesco.

"Notwithstanding that, once they are vaccinated, European countries have more to gain than most others."

Expectations of a strong earnings season and global economic rebound have also helped investors look past these concerns. Data on U.S. retail sales and weekly jobless claims will be keenly watched later in the day as investors gauge the pace of U.S. economic rebound.

Swiss engineering company ABB ABBN.S rose 3.5% after raising its full-year sales outlook.

French advertising group Publicis PUBP.PA gained 3.7% as it returned to organic growth for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares in British rival WPP WPP.L rose 0.4%.

German real estate companies Deutsche Wohnen DWNG.DE, LEG Immobilien LEGn.DE and TAG Immobilien TEGG.DE rose between 0.9% and 3.5% after the Constitutional Court ruled that a law putting a rent cap on apartments in Berlin is invalid.

Britain's food delivery company Deliveroo ROO.L slipped 0.4% even as its quarterly orders more than doubled in its first trading update since its underwhelming market debut last month.

Norwegian lender Sbanken SBANK.OL soared 30.3% after the country's largest bank DNB DNB.OL agreed to buy the smaller competitor in a deal worth 11.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.3 billion).

