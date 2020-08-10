US Markets
MAR

EARNINGS-Marriott posts bigger-than-expected loss as virus hits bookings

Contributors
Ashwini Raj Reuters
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

U.S. hotel operator Marriott International posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic curbed global travel and led to a plunge in room bookings.

Adds second-quarter details, share move

Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel operator Marriott International MAR.O posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic curbed global travel and led to a plunge in room bookings.

Marriott's shares, down 40.3% this year, fell 3.8% in premarket trading as the company also reported an 84.4% plunge in revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key performance measure for the hotel industry.

However, Marriott said it now expects a gradual rise in occupancy rates across the world although it may be a few years before it sees a return to pre-COVID period demand levels, echoing smaller rival Hilton's comments from last week.

"While our business continues to be profoundly impacted by COVID-19, we are seeing steady signs of demand returning", Marriott Chief Executive Officer Arne Sorenson said in a statement.

For the full year, the company currently estimates rooms could grow by 2 to 3 percent.

The company's loss attributable to stockholders was $234 million, or 72 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with net income of $232 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Marriott last reported a quarterly loss in the third quarter of 2011.

Total revenue plunged 72.4% to $1.46 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Marriott reported a loss of $0.64 per share.

Analysts on average had estimated revenue of $1.68 billion and loss of $0.42 per share for the quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ashwini.Raj@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2756;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular