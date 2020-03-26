EARNINGS-Lululemon revenue beats; does not provide outlook due to coronavirus uncertainty

March 26 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its yoga wear and athleisure apparel during the busy holiday season.

However, Vancouver-based Lululemon, which temporarily closed its stores in China and the United States to contain the spread of the coronavirus, did not provide a forecast for the current fiscal year.

Total revenue rose 19.7% to $1.40 billion in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2. Analysts on average had estimated revenue of $1.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net income rose to $298 million, or $2.28 per share, from $218.5 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

