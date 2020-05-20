EARNINGS-L Brands quarterly sales fall 37%

Commodities
L Brands Inc reported a 37% slump in quarterly net sales on Wednesday, hit by weak demand for its Victoria's Secret lingerie brand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbus, Ohio-based L Brands posted a net loss of $296.9 million, or $1.07 per share, in the first quarter ended May 2, compared with a profit of $40.3 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales decreased to $1.65 billion from $2.63 billion.

