EARNINGS-Kroger misses quarterly sales expectations, shares fall

Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co KR.N missed Wall Street estimates for sales on Thursday as online grocery demand slowed in the third quarter, sending shares down 4%.

Kroger's quarterly sales rose to $29.72 billion in the third quarter from $27.97 billion a year earlier, but still missed the Refinitiv IBES estimate of $29.97 billion.

Digital sales more than doubled, but was down compared with last quarter's 127% growth.

The chain, however, forecast adjusted profit per share for 2020 between $3.30 and $3.35, compared with a prior range of $3.20 to $3.30 per share and Refinitiv IBES estimate of $3.30.

