US Markets
KHC

EARNINGS-Kraft Heinz beats quarterly estimates, takes nearly $3 billion writedown

Contributor
Richa Naidu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Kraft Heinz Co on Thursday reported quarterly results that exceeded expectations and took a nearly $3 billion charge to write down the value of several businesses, including its Oscar Mayer deli meat and Maxwell House coffee brands.

Adds details of results

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O on Thursday reported quarterly results that exceeded expectations and took a nearly $3 billion charge to write down the value of several businesses, including its Oscar Mayer deli meat and Maxwell House coffee brands.

Shares of the Chicago-based company rose more than 2% in premarket trading.

Due to the impairment charges, the company reported a second-quarter loss attributable to common shareholders of $1.65 billion, or $1.35 per share, compared with a profit of $449 million, or 37 cents a share a year earlier.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were 80 cents per share, handily beating analysts' average estimate of 65 cents, according to Refinitiv.

Sales rose 3.8% to $6.65 billion in the second quarter ended June 27, beating expectations for $6.54 billion.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; editing by Jason Neely and Bernadette Baum)

((richa.naidu@tr.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/Richa_Writes; +1 312 636 8874; Reuters Messaging: richa.naidu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KHC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular