EARNINGS-Johnson & Johnson quarterly profit jumps 32%

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N on Wednesday posted a 32% rise in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by demand for its cancer drugs Darzalex and Imbruvica.

The company's net earnings rose to $4.01 billion, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter, from $3.04 billion, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to 1.7% to $20.75 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

