US Markets

EARNINGS-J.C. Penney quarterly loss smaller than expected, shares rise

Contributors
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Melissa Fares Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

J.C. Penney Co Inc on Friday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, as the struggling retailer benefited from lower advertising expenses and an increase in margins, sending its shares up nearly 14%.

Adds third-quarter details, background, CEO comment, shares, compares with estimates

Nov 15 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc JCP.N on Friday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, as the struggling retailer benefited from lower advertising expenses and an increase in margins, sending its shares up nearly 14%.

To appeal to today's modern shopper, the 117-year-old retailer has partnered with resale clothing company thredUP and is also testing a new store to attract customers with everything from a yoga studio, a videogame lounge and lifestyle workshops.

The efforts are a part of Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau's strategy to turn around the business, after it faced years of falling sales in a changing retail landscape following Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O entry.

"We are beginning to see results – both in our numbers and how we operate as a business," Soltau said in a statement on Friday.

J.C. Penney's rivals, including Macy's M.N and Nordstrom Inc JWN.N, are also looking to bring in shoppers to new stores with cafes, donut shops, fine-dining restaurants and full bars with Instagrammable views.

Excluding one-time items, J.C. Penney reported a loss of 30 cents per share, smaller than the average analyst estimate of a loss of 55 cents.

The company said net loss narrowed to $93 million, or 29 cents per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 2, from $151 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

J.C. Penney's total revenue fell 8.5% to $2.5 billion in the third quarter.

The company also said it now expects its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the year to exceed $475 million, compared with its prior outlook of $440 million to $475 million.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular