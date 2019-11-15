US Markets

EARNINGS-J.C. Penney quarterly loss narrows, shares rise

Nivedita Balu
Melissa Fares
J.C. Penney Co Inc on Friday reported a smaller quarterly loss, as the embattled retailer benefited from lower marketing expenses and an increase in store and online selling margins, sending its shares up 10%.

The 117-year-old retailer said net loss narrowed to $93 million, or 29 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, from $151 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

J.C. Penney also raised its forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the rest of the year to exceed $475 million, compared with its prior outlook of $440 million to $475 million.

