EARNINGS-Intel forecasts second-quarter quarter revenue above estimates

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Intel Corp forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Thursday, as lockdown orders globally fueled demand for its data center chips that power internet-based services.

The company expects second-quarter revenue of about $18.5 billion, compared to analysts' average estimate of $17.97 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (https://bit.ly/3aC0Rix)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

