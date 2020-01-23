US Markets

EARNINGS-Intel forecasts 2020 revenue above estimates, shares rise

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Intel Corp forecast full-year revenue above analysts' estimates on Thursday, helped by higher sales of its chips used in data centers that power internet-based services, sending its shares up 5%.

The company expects fiscal year 2020 revenue of about $73.5 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $72.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

