Earnings, Inflation Data Make For Volatile Week Ahead

The first full trading week of August will feature a perfect storm of earnings reports and inflation data. Corporate reports from heavy hitters AMC Entertainment (AMC), Eli Lilly (LLY), Lyft (LYFT), Novavax (NVAX), step into the spotlight, as well as earnings from Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Tyson Foods (TSN), UPS (UPS), Under Armour (UAA) and Walt Disney (DIS), to name a few.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, August 7 features consumer credit data.

The U.S. trade balance is due out Tuesday, August 8, as well as wholesale inventories and the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) optimism index.

There is no economic data of note on Wednesday, August 9.

The usual jobless claims are on tap Thursday, August 10, as well as the latest consumer price index (CPI) and core CPI, the Federal budget balance, and the OPEC monthly report.

The week wraps up with the producer price index (PPI), core PPI, and preliminary consumer sentiment data Friday, August 11.

