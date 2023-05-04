News & Insights

Earnings, Inflation Data in Next Week's Lineup

May 04, 2023 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

There are plenty of quarterly earnings reports due out next week, from names such as Beyond Meat (BYND), Bilibili (BILI), JD.com (JD), Novavax (NVAX), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), PayPal (PYPL), Tapestry (TPR), Tyson Foods (TSN), Walt Disney (DIS), Wendy's (WEN), and Western Digital (WDC). 

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The week starts slow, with no economic data of note due out on Monday, May 8, or Tuesday, May 9

Wednesday, May 10, features the consumer price index (CPI) and core CPI, as well as the Federal budget balance.

The producer price index (PPI) and core PPI are on tap Thursday, May 11, along with the usual initial and continuing jobless claims.

Friday, May 12, the import and export price indexes are scheduled, as well as consumer sentiment data. 

