EARNINGS-Improving farm economy drives up Deere earnings

CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Deere & Co DE.N on Wednesday reported higher than expected quarterly profit as rising crop prices, aggressive government subsidy payments and replacement demand for an aging fleet lifted the demand for farm machines.

The Moline, Illinois-based company reported earnings of $2.39 per share compared with $2.27 per share last year. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected quarterly earnings to decline to $1.45 per share.

Deere said it expects net income of about $3.6 billion-$4.0 billion in the fiscal year 2021, higher than $3.3 billion estimated by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

"Higher crop prices and improved fundamentals are leading to renewed optimism in the agricultural sector and improving demand for farm equipment," said Chief Executive John May.

