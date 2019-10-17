EARNINGS-Honeywell profit falls 30%

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc HON.N reported a 30% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it sold off some businesses last year.

Net income attributable to Honeywell fell to $1.62 billion, or $2.23 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.34 billion, or $3.11 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Honeywell earned $2.08 per share.

Revenue fell 15.6% to $9.09 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

