EARNINGS-Health insurer Cigna posts near seven-fold jump in quarterly profit

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp CI.N reported a near seven-fold jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, benefiting from its $52 billion acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts.

The health insurer, which closed the deal in 2018, said net income attributable to shareholders rose to $977 million, or $2.60 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $144 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue jumped to $38.25 billion from $14.30 billion.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

