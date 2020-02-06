US Markets

EARNINGS-Health insurer Cigna posts near seven-fold jump in quarterly profit

Tamara Mathias Reuters
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp CI.N reported a near seven-fold jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, benefiting from its $52 billion acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts.

The health insurer, which closed the deal in 2018, said net income attributable to shareholders rose to $977 million, or $2.60 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $144 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue jumped to $38.25 billion from $14.30 billion.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

