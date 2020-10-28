EARNINGS-Health insurer Anthem quarterly profit slumps 81% on higher costs

Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc ANTM.N reported an 81.2% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, due to higher costs and as pandemic-triggered layoffs across sectors led to lower demand for its high-margin health plans from employers.

Net income fell to $222 million, or $0.87 per share, in the third quarter, from $1.18 billion, or $4.55 per share, a year earlier.

