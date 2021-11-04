Earnings Headline Quiet Second Week of November

The second week of November will be a relatively quiet one, though some key economic indicators and earnings reports are certain to keep investors occupied. Among those set to report are AstraZeneca (AZN), BioNTech (BNTX), Beyond Meat (BYND), Bumble (BMBL), D.R. Horton (DHI), PayPal (PYPL), Paycor (PYCR), Plug Power (PLUG), Poshmark (POSH), TripAdvisor (TRIP), Virgin Galactic (SPCE), and Yeti (YETI).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There are no economic indicators of note on Monday, Nov. 8.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 brings the producer price index (PPI), and the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index.

Initial and continuing and jobless claims are due out Wednesday, Nov. 10, in addition to the consumer price index (CPI) and core CPI. Plus, wholesale inventories and a federal budget update are expected.

Thursday, Nov. 11 marks Veteran's Day, with no economic data on tap.

The week ends on Friday, Nov. 12 with job openings data, as well as a preliminary five-year inflation expectations update and the University of Michigan's (UM) initial consumer sentiment index.

