HAS

EARNINGS-Hasbro revenue beats estimates as families splurge on board games

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Hasbro Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, boosted by demand for its Monopoly and other board games from stuck-at-home parents looking to keep their children entertained.

Adds details on results, share movement

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc HAS.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, boosted by demand for its Monopoly and other board games from stuck-at-home parents looking to keep their children entertained.

Shares of the company rose more than 3% in premarket trading.

The company's net revenue rose to $1.78 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 27 from $1.58 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.75 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $220.9 million from $212.9 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More