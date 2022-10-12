Earnings growth of 9.3% over 1 year hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shareholders

You can invest in an index fund if you want to make sure your returns approximately match the overall market. In contrast individual stocks will provide a wide range of possible returns, and may fall short. For example, that's what happened with Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) over the last year - it's share price is down 22% versus a market decline of 22%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 22% over three years. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 19% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 12% in the same time period.

Since Berry Global Group has shed US$291m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Berry Global Group share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 9.3%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Berry Global Group's revenue is actually up 12% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Berry Global Group is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Berry Global Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Berry Global Group shareholders are down 22% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -22%. Unfortunately, last year's performance is a deterioration of an already poor long term track record, given the loss of 4% per year over the last five years. Weak performance over the long term usually destroys market confidence in a stock, but bargain hunters may want to take a closer look for signs of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Berry Global Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Berry Global Group that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

