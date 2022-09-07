Earnings growth of 5.9% over 1 year hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shareholders

It's normal to be annoyed when stock you own has a declining share price. But sometimes broader market conditions have more of an impact on prices than the actual business performance. The BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) is down 15% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -13% once you include the dividend. And that total return actually beats the market decline of 19%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 6.1% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 13% in the last three months. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 5.6% in the same timeframe.

After losing 5.0% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the BankUnited share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 5.9%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Revenue was pretty flat on last year, which isn't too bad. However, it is certainly possible the market was expecting an uptick in revenue, and that the share price fall reflects that disappointment.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:BKU Earnings and Revenue Growth September 7th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for BankUnited the TSR over the last 1 year was -13%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, BankUnited shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 13% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 19%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BankUnited better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with BankUnited , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

