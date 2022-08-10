Earnings growth of 436% over 1 year hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) shareholders

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Unfortunately, shareholders of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) have suffered share price declines over the last year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 69%. Because Oportun Financial hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 35% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With the stock having lost 19% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Oportun Financial saw its earnings per share increase strongly. The rate of growth may not be sustainable, but it is still really positive. As a result, we're surprised to see the weak share price. So it's worth taking a look at some other metrics.

Oportun Financial's revenue is actually up 49% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:OPRT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

We know that Oportun Financial has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Oportun Financial will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Oportun Financial shareholders are down 69% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 12%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 35% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Oportun Financial (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.