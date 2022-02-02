Earnings growth of 2.0% over 5 years hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) shareholders

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB), since the last five years saw the share price fall 28%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 7.1% in the same period.

After losing 7.5% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Great Western Bancorp moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

We don't think that the 0.6% is big factor in the share price, since it's quite small, as dividends go. The revenue decline of 0.9% isn't too bad. But it's quite possible the market had expected better; a closer look at the revenue trends might explain the pessimism.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:GWB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

We know that Great Western Bancorp has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Great Western Bancorp in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Great Western Bancorp, it has a TSR of -20% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Great Western Bancorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 4% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Great Western Bancorp you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

