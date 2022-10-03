Earnings growth of 13% over 1 year hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) shareholders

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) share price up 30% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. To wit, the stock has dropped 75% over the last year. So the rise may not be much consolation. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term.

After losing 3.4% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the PagSeguro Digital share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

PagSeguro Digital managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:PAGS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 3rd 2022

A Different Perspective

PagSeguro Digital shareholders are down 75% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 22%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 20% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PagSeguro Digital better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for PagSeguro Digital (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

