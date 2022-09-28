Earnings growth of 118% over 1 year hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for Corning (NYSE:GLW) shareholders

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But in the short term the market is a voting machine, and the share price movements may not reflect the underlying business performance. So while the Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) share price is down 22% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -19%. That's better than the market which declined 21% over the last year. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 6.2% higher than it was three years ago. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 15% in thirty days. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 11% in the same time.

Since Corning has shed US$1.9b from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Corning share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 118%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Corning managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:GLW Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2022

Corning is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Corning stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Corning the TSR over the last 1 year was -19%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Corning shareholders are down 19% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the market return of -21%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 2% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Corning better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Corning you should know about.

Of course Corning may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

