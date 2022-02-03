Earnings growth of 11% over 3 years hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) shareholders

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) shareholders. Unfortunately, they have held through a 63% decline in the share price in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 41%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 21% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

After losing 14% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, LifeVantage actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 37% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

With revenue flat over three years, it seems unlikely that the share price is reflecting the top line. There doesn't seem to be any clear correlation between the fundamental business metrics and the share price. That could mean that the stock was previously overrated, or it could spell opportunity now.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that LifeVantage has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on LifeVantage's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 9.6% in the last year, LifeVantage shareholders lost 41%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with LifeVantage , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

