Earnings growth of 11% over 1 year hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shareholders

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) share price slid 32% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 17%. Carrier Global may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 6.1%. However, this move may have been influenced by the broader market, which fell 4.2% in that time.

Since Carrier Global has shed US$2.1b from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the Carrier Global share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Given the yield is quite low, at 1.5%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Carrier Global's revenue is actually up 3.1% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:CARR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 1st 2022

Carrier Global is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Carrier Global stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Carrier Global shareholders are happy with the loss of 32% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 17%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 2.4%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Carrier Global you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

We will like Carrier Global better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

