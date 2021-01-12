EARNINGS-Grocer Albertsons posts quarterly sales above estimates

US Markets
Albertsons Cos Inc on Tuesday reported quarterly sales above Wall Street estimates, as consumers wary of rising coronavirus cases stocked their pantries and cooked more at home.

The U.S. grocery retailer's net sales and other revenue rose 9.3% to $15.41 billion in the third quarter ended Dec. 5, compared with estimates of $15.34 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

