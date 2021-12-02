Earnings grew faster than the splendid 163% return delivered to Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) shareholders over the last year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) share price has soared 163% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 8.4% over a week. However, this might be related to the overall market decline of 4.9% in a week. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Although Academy Sports and Outdoors has shed US$351m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Academy Sports and Outdoors saw its earnings per share (EPS) increase strongly. We don't think the exact number is a good guide to the sustainable growth rate, but we do think this sort of increase is impressive. So we'd expect to see the share price higher. Strong growth like this can be evidence of a fundamental inflection point in the business, making it a good time to investigate the stock more closely.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:ASO Earnings Per Share Growth December 2nd 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Academy Sports and Outdoors has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Academy Sports and Outdoors boasts a total shareholder return of 163% for the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 3.1% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Academy Sports and Outdoors you should know about.

But note: Academy Sports and Outdoors may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

