Earnings grew faster than the respectable 48% return delivered to Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) shareholders over the last year

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shareholders have seen the share price descend 10% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 48% in that time.

While the stock has fallen 7.2% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Sally Beauty Holdings was able to grow EPS by 114% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 48% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Sally Beauty Holdings, despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.64.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SBH Earnings Per Share Growth December 22nd 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Sally Beauty Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Sally Beauty Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 48% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 5% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Sally Beauty Holdings .

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

