Earnings grew faster than the respectable 40% return delivered to H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shareholders over the last year

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. For example, the H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 34% trails the market return. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 15% in the last three years.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 6.2%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

H&R Block was able to grow EPS by 255% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 34% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about H&R Block as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.55.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:HRB Earnings Per Share Growth October 30th 2021

We know that H&R Block has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think H&R Block will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, H&R Block's TSR for the last 1 year was 40%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

H&R Block shareholders have received returns of 40% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the general market return. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 6%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with H&R Block (including 3 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Of course H&R Block may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.