Earnings grew faster than the notable 86% return delivered to Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shareholders over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) share price is up 82% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 33% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. It is also impressive that the stock is up 75% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Synchrony Financial was able to grow EPS by 218% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 82% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Synchrony Financial, despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.52.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:SYF Earnings Per Share Growth October 26th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Synchrony Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Synchrony Financial, it has a TSR of 86% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Synchrony Financial has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 86% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 14% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Synchrony Financial (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

