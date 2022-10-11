Earnings grew faster than the notable 14% CAGR delivered to Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) shareholders over the last three years

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) shareholders might be rather concerned because the share price has dropped 54% in the last month. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 50% in that time.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 27%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Consumer Portfolio Services achieved compound earnings per share growth of 92% per year. The average annual share price increase of 14% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 1.38 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Consumer Portfolio Services returned a loss of 8.4% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 22%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 3% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Consumer Portfolio Services (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

