Earnings grew faster than the favorable 15% CAGR delivered to PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) shareholders over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. In that time, it is up 27%, which isn't bad, but not amazing either.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, PotlatchDeltic achieved compound earnings per share growth of 63% per year. The average annual share price increase of 8% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.37.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:PCH Earnings Per Share Growth August 8th 2022

We know that PotlatchDeltic has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at PotlatchDeltic's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, PotlatchDeltic's TSR for the last 3 years was 52%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that PotlatchDeltic shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 1.7% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 7% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PotlatchDeltic better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for PotlatchDeltic (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Of course PotlatchDeltic may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

