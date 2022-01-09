Earnings grew faster than the 29% return delivered to Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shareholders over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) share price is 27% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 13% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Carrier Global hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Carrier Global grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 44%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 27% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Carrier Global, despite the growth. Interesting.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CARR Earnings Per Share Growth January 9th 2022

We know that Carrier Global has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

Carrier Global shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 29% over the last twelve months, including dividends. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 0.7%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Carrier Global (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

We will like Carrier Global better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

