US Markets
GS

EARNINGS-Goldman Sachs profit rises on trading, underwriting boost

Contributors
Anirban Sen Reuters
Elizabeth Dilts Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by strength its core bond trading and underwriting businesses.

July 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N reported higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by strength its core bond trading and underwriting businesses.

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose 2% to $2.25 billion in the quarter ended June 30. Earnings per share rose to $6.26 from $5.81 a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $3.78 per share, on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether the estimates were comparable with the reported number.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Anirban.Sen@thomsonreuters.com; (within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344); Twitter: @asenjourno))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS MS

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular