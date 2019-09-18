EARNINGS-General Mills misses quarterly sales estimate

US Markets

General Mills Inc's quarterly sales missed Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, hit by weak demand for its yogurt and snacks in the U.S domestic market.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $520.6 million, or 85 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 25, from $392.3 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales slipped 2.2% to $4 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $4.08 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

