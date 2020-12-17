US Markets
EARNINGS-General Mills beats sales estimates on strong pet foods demand

Praveen Paramasivam
Siddharth Cavale
General Mills Inc beat second-quarter sales estimates on Thursday, as people confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic boosted sales of its pet foods and baking products.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc GIS.N beat second-quarter sales estimates on Thursday, as people confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic boosted sales of its pet foods and baking products.

A wave of new amateur chefs has driven an 18% jump in the U.S. meals and baking segment, with General Mills also gaining market share in several categories.

Higher pet adoption, meanwhile, boosted sales of its pet foods segment, which increased 18% in the quarter.

The company's overall net sales climbed to $4.72 billion in the quarter ended Nov. 29 from $4.42 billion a year ago, beating market estimate of $4.65 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Excluding items, General Mills earned $1.06 per share, beating analysts' expectation of 97 cents.

The Minneapolis-based company said it expects third-quarter organic sales to be up 7%, similar to growth it witnessed in the second quarter, and adjusted operating margin to be in line with year-ago levels

